Viaplay Cup final: Rangers 1-2 Celtic - What the manager said

"We didn't start the game well," Rangers manager Michael Beale told BBC Scotland.

"I think that was clear to see. It took us too long to find our rhythm in our football and get up to the speed in the game.

"Fair play to Celtic, I thought they started the game well and I thought we were going to get away with getting into half-time without conceding, but we didn't and that was disappointing.

"We came out in the second half much improved in our energy, not always our quality, but the energy and we had a big moment where we should have scored on the rebound off Ryan's shot - if he (Sakala) had, that would've been a momentum changer.

"Our mentality after conceding the second goal was magnificent. We huffed and puffed, but we couldn't find our moment on the day. I said to the players, that was a harsh game of football."