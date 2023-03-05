St Mirren 1-5 Celtic: Manager reaction

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "You go 1-0 up, Celtic have a lot of possession and we try and hit them on the break. It was a perfect game plan and it was working.

"A moment of madness, decision-making has obviously changed the game. We all make mistakes, I'm not going to hang anyone out to dry.

"Celtic are a huge proposition to beat with 11 men, with 10 it becomes virtually impossible. It ends up being damage limitation. We'll reset ourselves. It's a set-back. It hasn't affected our belief. It's something we can't let define our season."