Owura Edwards is suspended for Ross County after his red card against St Mirren last week.

Ben Purrington and Ben Paton are long-term absentees and Jordan Tillson is out with a groin strain.

Dundee United skipper Ryan Edwards is back after suspension and keeper Mark Birighitti has recovered from a shoulder injury picked up in the defeat by St Johnstone last weekend. The game will come too soon for Glenn Middleton and Ian Harkes.