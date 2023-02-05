Robbie Neilson was disappointed to see referee Nick Walsh send off Josh Ginnelly in injury time of Hearts' 3-1 victory over Dundee United on Saturday.

Hearts were leading 2-1 when Ginnelly sarcastically applauded Walsh after being booked for time-wasting. A second yellow card followed, which means Ginnelly will miss the game against Motherwell at Fir Park in two weeks' time.

"I thought it was so poor," said the Hearts manager. "I tried to talk to the referee but he didn't want to speak to me.

"I thought it was terrible. Dundee United were down to 10 men but they time-wasted all day [while leading 1-0], and two or three times the referee warned them.

"We did it once and he gets the yellow card out, desperate to do it.

"The second one, yes, you can't clap him, but Nick Walsh is an experienced referee and the first one for me was handled very poorly.

"We pay the price as we have a man suspended now."