'﻿The one that got away' - Celtic in Europe

Podcaster Paul John Dykes has been reflecting with regret on Celtic's Champions League campaign, which saw them finish fourth in their group behind Real Madrid, RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk, despite some spirited performances.

"I think it’s the campaign we’ll look back on as the one that got away," Dykes said. "You watch the games individually, in isolation, and as a fan you think we could have done this better, we should have taken that from the game.

"The two games against Shakhtar, I think Celtic should have taken more from those."

Speaking to the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast, Dykes added: "I do like the way Ange (Postecoglou) explains how it galvanises his team. You take out Callum McGregor and Joe Hart, and a lot of the starting team didn’t have any Champions League experience before this season. It’s games under the belt for guys like Matt O’Riley, Kyogo - it's going to work wonders for them next season.

"It’s incredible that I’m sitting at half time against Real Madrid thinking we’re going to get a result - again it’s the what-ifs. I think we gave a good account of ourselves against a side that have won five of the last 10 Champions Leagues."