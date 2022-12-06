'﻿Can Lawwell accept he's no longer the dominant force?'

BBC Scotland chief sports writer Tom English has queried how Peter Lawwell's return to office will affect the power balance at Celtic.

Former long-serving chief executive Lawwell was confirmed as Celtic's new chairman last week, a role he will start in January.

“He’d never gone away," English told the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast. "He’d never ceased to have an influence there. He’d never ceased to be on the end of the phone to [chief executive] Michael Nicholson or [majority shareholder] Dermot Desmond if required.

"I completely get where those Celtic fans are concerned - when they see the Nicholson-Postecoglou relationship rubbing along very nicely. Ange Postecoglou is the front of house dominant force, signings, the messages he’s getting out are all strong.

"If that dynamic is challenged in any way by Lawwell’s arrival as chairman, then that’s not great news. The question is, what is Lawwell’s remit here? What is he there for? Because I think the football department is going well, the recruitment is going well, so what is his job as chairman?

"Can Lawwell accept that he is no longer the dominant force at the club that he was for 17 years as chief executive. Will he accept that?

"If he accepts that and lets Postecoglou and Nicholson get on with the day-to-day running of the club, everything should be fine, because Lawwell has a lot of gifts to bring.

"He’s got incredible experience, incredible political skills, he’s almost controlled Scottish football to Celtic’s benefit for many years. Lawwell would be daft, and one thing he's not is daft, to come in and throw his weight around, because it's working at the minute."