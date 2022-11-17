'I'll do everything in my power to put Mbappe off'

Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin aims to be a pest against the best by ruffling the feathers of Kylian Mbappe and Frances’s collection of superstars in Australia’s World Cup opener.

Graham Arnold’s men get under way on Tuesday against the defending champions in a group also featuring Tunisia and Denmark.

The Aussies haven’t won a World Cup finals game for 12 years – since beating Serbia 2-1 in 2010 – and combative midfielder Devlin hopes to play a key role in ending that wait.

“To be fair, I don’t know if he’ll be interested in anything I’ve got to say,” Devlin laughed of going toe to toe with France striker Mbappe.

He added to the Sydney Morning Herald:, external “If I’m lucky enough to get a chance to play I’ll be doing everything in my power to not only put him off, but put every single one of them.

“They’ve got quality all over the park - even their more non-recognised players are still playing at the biggest clubs in the world. They’ve obviously got superstars everywhere, and we’ll be having a game-plan to go at them.

“If I’m lucky enough to be on the field, I’ll just do my part to help us get a result. If that’s getting under someone’s skin, then definitely I’ll do it.”