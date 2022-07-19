Everton have unveiled their new away kit for the upcoming season, which "pays tribute to the iconic Prince Rupert’s Tower".

The club says the pink and blue design is "inspired by the angled roof of the tower in the club crest - and amplified into a cool geometric print for 2022".

The shirt will be worn with blue shorts and pink socks, and will be seen in action for the first time on Wednesday, when the Toffees face Minnesota United in a pre-season friendly.

