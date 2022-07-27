St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon is nearing a return from his anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The 32-year-old Canada international last played in November.

"He is obviously close, he is nearly back to training so that is good," said McDiarmid Park manager Callum Davidson.

"It is a hard one because he wants to push himself, he has obviously got the World Cup to think about but for me it is long term as well for David, to make sure he keeps playing for the next five years.

"He has been doing a lot of running just now, a lot of strength work with his knee and hopefully we can introduce him to training this week - just little bits of non-contact - and from there we can progress him quite quickly."