Busy Canaries fly into Leith again

Owner Ron Gordon says Hibernian must put their early Scottish League Cup exit behind them - and they get the chance to do that on Sunday, when Norwich City, now relegated to England's Championship, visit Easter Road for a pre-season friendly for the second year running.

Dean Smith's side have a busy weekend ahead of them as they face Celtic in Glasgow on Saturday before heading east.

