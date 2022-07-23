Busy Canaries fly into Leith again
- Published
Owner Ron Gordon says Hibernian must put their early Scottish League Cup exit behind them - and they get the chance to do that on Sunday, when Norwich City, now relegated to England's Championship, visit Easter Road for a pre-season friendly for the second year running.
Dean Smith's side have a busy weekend ahead of them as they face Celtic in Glasgow on Saturday before heading east.
Last year's friendly at Easter Road 👀— Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) July 23, 2022
Tomorrow: Norwich City visit Leith 🙌
