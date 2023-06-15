'I want to see Bournemouth get their business done early'

Bournemouth need to prioritise getting their transfer business done early in order to build upon their impressive impressive 15th placed finish in the Premier League last season.

That is the view of Bournemouth Echo reporter Jack Tanner, who has also identified the areas he feels Gary O'Neil's side most need strengthening.

"I think they need to address the full-back situation with Jordan Zemura leaving on a free," Tanner told BBC Radio Solent Sport.

"Matias Vina - that's one that's gonna rumble onwards. The Cherries didn't take up the optional clause they had on that loan deal however, as I understand it, they're still in discussions with Roma to try and find a more agreeable deal in their eyes.

"At right-back they've lost Jack Stacey on a free, Adam Smith is as reliable as they come but his back-up option Ryan Fredricks is the complete opposite. Injuries have really limited his first season. It does really feel that's an area where they need depth.

"The main focus at the moment seems to be bringing in another attacker, another winger.

"Funnily enough they're in talks with Roma over signing Justin Kluivert. If they get it done early it will show the intent.

"Perhaps not the area of the pitch that you think needs the most attention but if you can get the right players in early, that's always a benefit.

"So you can have them in the door at the start of pre-season, work with them and get them settled as soon as possible.

"That's what I would like to see the Cherries do - get their business done early."

Listen to the full discussion on BBC Sounds