We asked for your views on Brighton's 2023-24 fixtures after they were released on Thursday morning.

Here are some of your comments:

Josh: I think the last three fixtures next May could be key. They’re not the hardest games and if we can get results from them, that could be what gets us into the Champions League again.

Alan: Looks like a pretty tough start to the season, though the other teams who qualified for Europe will be worried about playing the Toon.

Martin: Aston Villa, Man City, Liverpool, Brighton and Brentford as our first fixtures. Five of last season's top nine straight away is a pretty tough start!

Cliff: Starting at home in the biggest season for the Magpies in over 20 years. St James’ Park will be alive and raucous. All eyes will be on the new improved starting XI on the magical first Saturday of the season.