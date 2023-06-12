Following his move to Millwall, Kevin Nisbet thanked Hibernian fans for the "amazing" treatment they gave him during his three years at Easter Road.

The 26-year-old, who scored 39 goals in 101 games for the Leith club, completed a "significant seven-figure" move to the English Championship over the weekend.

"It’s been a pleasure," the Scotland striker said on his Instagram page, external.

"We’ve had our ups and downs, but I’d just like to stress how much I’ve valued and appreciated the Hibs fans. They’ve been amazing. All the very best next season."