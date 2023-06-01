Your Leeds player of the season is...
We asked you to select your Leeds player of the season from the four candidates chosen by our fan contributor.
After voting in your thousands, we can reveal the winner is... Rodrigo - selected by 53% of you
Here is a breakdown of the final results:
Rodrigo - 53%
Jack Harrison - 24%
Tyler Adams - 14%
Luis Sinisterra - 9%
And here's what Jess Furness from Her Game Too, external had to say about your winner...
"Rodrigo has scored 13 goals in the league this season despite missing plenty of games because of injury, and those goals have been important. He can hold his head up high and know that we are grateful for him fighting for the badge. Rodrigo will get snapped up in no time now we've been relegated."
