Nathaniel Clyne and James Tomkins have signed new contracts at Crystal Palace until the summer of 2024.

Clyne has made 196 appearances for the Eagles since joining from Liverpool in 2020, while Tomkins has played for the club 131 times.

Clyne said: "I’m very happy. It’s the club that I started off at and a club that I love, and I’m looking forward to another year at Crystal Palace."

Tomkins said: "It was an easy decision to stay another year. It’s a joy to be here, and hopefully I can offer a bit of my experience next year to the younger lads."

Chairman Steve Parish said: "Nathaniel and James are highly valued squad members based on their consistent and reliable contributions for the club over many seasons, and these extensions ensure we continue to have a balanced squad.

"It’s important to retain senior players such as Nathaniel, James and Joel Ward who really are part of the DNA of our football club, which will be shared with younger members of the squad as well as new players who will join us"