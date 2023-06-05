Thilo Kehrer says excitement is building as West Ham prepare for their first European final since 1980.

David Moyes' side take on Fiorentina on Wednesday evening in Prague for the chance to win the Europa Conference League and Kehrer says he and his team-mates are feeding off the energy of Hammers' supporters.

"We feel the support of every one of our fans," he said, "and are aware of all the people supporting us.

"They are behind us, cheering us on and we are very glad about that. We are taking that energy with us."

It has been an unusual 10 days for West Ham since the Premier League season finished on Sunday, 29 May, but the 26-year-old says they have used the time wisely on a short training break to Portugal.

"We relaxed a bit but it’s also given some time together to regroup," he said. "We will try to use it as an advantage.

"We’ve bonded well this season and we have used the last few days to get even more team spirit.

"We have the squad and quality to do it so we’re very confident going into the final."