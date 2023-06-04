Mulligan in 'easy decision' to extend Dundee stay

Josh Mulligan says it was "an easy decision" to sign a new two-year contract with Dundee following promotion to the Scottish Premiership.

The 20-year-old Dens Park academy graduate has been a regular in the first-team squad since January 2022 and played 42 times this season as Dundee won the Championship title.

"This club has been a massive part of my life since a young age," the midfielder told the club website as he expressed "delight" at signing a new deal.

"Last season was an unbelievable experience to be heavily involved in a title-winning team. It's something I'll never forget and will cherish these memories for life.

"This has just made me even more hungry and determined for the season ahead to keep proving to myself and to the Dundee fans who have supported me and made my first few years in first-team football so enjoyable.

"It will be a challenge as the Premiership is a tough league, but it's one I'm excited for and ready to give everything I have."