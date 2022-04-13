Watford v Brentford: Pick your Hornets side

Watford host Brentford on Saturday in the Premier League, but who will make it into Roy Hodgson's starting XI?

Despite their 3-0 defeat by Leeds last weekend, Hodgson doesn't believe the task of survival has "altered enormously".

Six points adrift of safety with just seven games left - four of them at home - can home advantage help the Hornets secure another season in the Premier League?

How should Hodgson set up his Hornets side against the in-form Bees?

It's time to choose your Hornets side to face Brentford