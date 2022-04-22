Norwich v Newcastle: Team news

Kenny McLean is fit for Norwich despite a small fracture in his toe.

Pierre Lees-Melou, who suffered from cramp against Manchester United, is also available, but Lukas Rupp and Josh Sargent have been ruled out.

Brandon Williams is back in contention after missing last weekend's game against his parent club.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has said he may look to "freshen things up" following the midweek win against Crystal Palace.

Isaac Hayden, Ryan Fraser, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Jamal Lewis remain sidelined.

