Antonio Rudiger and Mateo Kovacic won't be available for the game against the Hammers but the rest of the squad is fit.

On the issues with the pitch at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel said the players found it "awkward to calculate the speed and bounce of the ball", but the club are working hard to "provide the best level".

Tuchel did joke, however, that maybe his demands are too high. "That's the problem!"

With news that Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams have joined Martin Broughton’s bid to buy Chelsea, Tuchel said the two stars are "outstanding sport figures" and he has the "biggest respect" for them, but added he did not have any inside information on the bid.

"I never feel secure in the Premier League - and no-one ever should", said Tuchel on his life as Chelsea boss. "Feeling secure is a thin line to feeling lazy, or maybe fully alert, I should say." He added that he never feels safe at any part of the season.

On the defeat at home by Arsenal in midweek: "You don't need to lose this match with this type of performance. We had a bad mix of individual mistakes."

Tuchel also said there is a "lack of quality" in one-on-one defensive situations "in the box and around the box".

In home games the German boss said things "are a bit fragile" but Chelsea have a chance to do better against West Ham, with another game at Stamford Bridge.

According to Tuchel, his side have conceded double the amount expected goals (12) since the international break. "The opponents are gaining the most of what we are offering them. We lack real determination and attitude in the box."