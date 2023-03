Hearts forward Garang Kuol came off the bench to score his first international goal, as Australia beat Ecuador 3-1 in Sydney.

The 18-year-old, on loan at Tynecastle from Newcastle, scored late on to wrap up the win on his fourth cap.

Hearts teammate Kye Rowles played the full 90 minutes in the heart of defence, while Nathaniel Atkinson and Cammy Devlin were unused substitutes for the Socceroos.