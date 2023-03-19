'Mothewell should move Butcher to defensive midfield'

We asked for your views following Motherwell's 4-2 defeat by Rangers...

Euan: Played as well as could be expected against a team that should be dominating. How the 3rd goal was not judged to be offside is beyond me and I hope retrospective action is taken against Cantwell for cheating

Hugh: Thought the goalkeeper was to blame for the first goal against us and he takes far too long to kick out and never finds a Motherwell player. Why can we not play out from the back? Too often the ball ends up with an opposing player

Gordon: Didn’t expect anything against Old Firm. We played well but with our central defenders coming back to fitness, I think we should move the excellent Butcher to defensive midfield, which he was brought in for. Cantwell given far too much of a free reign, which was our undoing. We need more bite in that area