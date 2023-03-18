Everton manager Sean Dyche, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It’s pleasing, points on the road are hard to come by in the Premier League. We’ve opened up with the players about the mentality to take on games and how to do that tactically.

"First half was more of a defensive mentality. Second half we found a better balance. We conceded but it is the reaction to the goals conceded. That is getting better all the time."

On Ellis Simms: "Ellis Simms, a young player coming on and earning his spurs. We know he’s got power and pace, then a fine finish under the keeper.

"I’m really pleased for him. He spoke to me last week, I told him to tell me where he needs to get better. He told me four things and I said ‘you’re right’ – one of them was playing stronger and he did that today."

On building belief away from home: "We probably just about deserved a point, they had chances as they will here but we created a few ourselves.

"Our intent to score a goal away from home is improving and I’m pleased with that.

"I said at half-time, the will to defend is good but you’ve got to try to play. That improved but there is still a way to go."

On the relegation battle: "It continues a good run of performances and the consistency of performances is really important. We were a mistake away from winning at Nottingham Forest and I felt we played well and should have won.

"A very, very clear and bloody-minded performance and I’m pleased with that."