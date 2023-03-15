Simon Stone, BBC Sport senior football reporter at Etihad Stadium

It is a measure of the way Pep Guardiola's mind works that the Manchester City boss can start a post-match news conference talking about his star striker scoring five goals, take aim at the social media critics of his selections and end by lamenting a trip to Old Trafford more than six years ago by his "idol" Julia Roberts.

But that was Guardiola at Etihad Stadium an hour after his side had beaten RB Leipzig 7-0. Even his normally chatty media officer was left virtually speechless at the unexpected direction Guardiola's thought process had taken him.

We might have guessed he was in a playful mood from his initial reaction to being asked to talk through Haaland's performance.

"Five goals..." he said.

Eventually, he added a bit more: "The problem for this guy is if he doesn't score two or three goals he will be criticised."

Guardiola appeared to be articulating something that had long been bothering him.

He was then asked if Haaland, who has now scored 39 goals this season, was the player who could finally turn City into Champions League winners.

"Always we have scored goals in the Champions League," he countered. "We scored four against Madrid, six against Monaco, four against Tottenham.

"The problem is not scoring goals, it is conceding stupid goals."

