S﻿aveena Johal, Punjabi Forest, external

A shock win or a thrashing. Two extremes that could have played out over the weekend, considering our home result against our rivals and their recent flying form.

What actually emerged caught many by surprise.

Losing at Anfield with just six games to go left supporters calm-headed and reassured for what lies ahead. A vital surge of confidence amid a relegation fight, as we wait for that one win.

We witnessed determination and tenacity from a high-pressing team. With both teams pushing for a breakthrough in the first half, the second half provided that and then some.

Fighting until the final whistle and leaving everything on the pitch, Forest gave us a performance to be proud of. Although met with a narrow defeat, two away goals and a consistent, unified fight were signs of the best away performance of the season.

The Reds are getting into their groove.

Maintaining that performance for the consecutive games will surely see us safely through to next season.