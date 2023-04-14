Regarding results and goals, the numbers are vastly improved. Lopetegui has more than tripled Wolves’ points tally since taking the reins, lifting them from 20th at Christmas to 13th at time of writing.

But improvements to the underlying numbers are just as impressive.

Offensively, Wolves are creating more big chances per game under Lopetegui (1.27 per game to 1.20) and average more shots on target than before (3.47 to 3.33). They are also exerting slightly more control on games, with possession inching up from 49.5% per game to 51.8%.