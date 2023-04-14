How much better have Wolves been under Lopetegui?
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Wolves have played 30 games this season.
Julen Lopetegui has been in charge for exactly half of them so we crunched the numbers to investigate just how much better they have been under his management.
Regarding results and goals, the numbers are vastly improved. Lopetegui has more than tripled Wolves’ points tally since taking the reins, lifting them from 20th at Christmas to 13th at time of writing.
But improvements to the underlying numbers are just as impressive.
Offensively, Wolves are creating more big chances per game under Lopetegui (1.27 per game to 1.20) and average more shots on target than before (3.47 to 3.33). They are also exerting slightly more control on games, with possession inching up from 49.5% per game to 51.8%.
At the back, the tackle success percentage has gone up under Lopetegui from 55.3% to 58.5% in his 15 games. Similarly, his side are making on average five more ball recoveries per game than before.
Home defeats by Bournemouth and Leeds as well as a scrambled draw at Nottingham Forest in recent weeks have been disappointing - but the upward trajectory of life with Lopetegui cannot be underestimated.
If the trend continues, Wolves are on course to become the fourth team (after West Brom 2004-05, Sunderland 2013-14 and Leicester 2014-15) to escape the drop after being bottom of the Premier League at Christmas.
Reasons for encouragement, even if football is played on the pitch rather than a spreadsheet.