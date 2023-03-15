'No room for self-pity with plenty still at stake for Hearts'

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

With Hearts' Scottish Cup ambitions for the season over after a second defeat in a week to Celtic, the full focus for everyone at Tynecastle must now be on securing a third-place finish in the Premiership.

And with supporters now demanding nothing less, that expectation should drive the players on in the final 10 games of the season.

But in each of the five matches before the split they will face opponents who all have goals and targets to chase before the end of May.

First up on Saturday are Aberdeen, who despite still being on the lookout for a new manager have somehow crept to within seven points of the Jambos and know a win at the weekend will increase their chances of a European spot.

After the international break a trip to Kilmarnock awaits with the Rugby Park club battling for Premiership survival.

St Mirren then come to Tynecastle and may well still well in contention for a top-six spot.

That's before another trip to Easter Road to face Hibernian, who will fancy their chances of revenge after two humbling defeats in January.

The final game before the split is the visit of Ross County, another side looking to cling on to their Premiership status.

So there is no room for anyone at Tynecastle to fee sorry for themselves.

Hearts still have plenty to play for and the supporters who have turned up in great numbers again this season will demand nothing less than 100% from everyone on and off the pitch.