S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

The windscreen of Manchester City’s team coach suffered damage as it began it’s journey the back from Liverpool on Sunday night.

A noise was heard as the vehicle made its way down Anfield Road, but it did not prevent Pep Guardiola and his players returning to Manchester safely.

However, the full extent of the damage only became clear when the coach was inspected on Monday morning.

City boss Guardiola said he had coins thrown at him during the 1-0 defeat at Anfield, although he wasn’t hit.

And Liverpool posted a statement referencing "vile chants" from the visiting supporters and said "graffiti of a similar nature" was left on the concourses inside the away section of the stadium.