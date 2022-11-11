'We want to go for the win' - Frank gears up for Man City trip
Brentford manager Thomas Frank knows how difficult it will be against Manchester City on Saturday but says he has learned lessons from playing against the champions last season.
"We managed to keep them relatively low on shots in both games," he said. "In that aspect you can take confidence but you are never satisfied with losing 1-0 or 2-0. You want to go for the win and that will be the same on Saturday."
City have been irrepressible at home this season, winning all seven games and scoring 29 goals to just seven conceded.
Their dominance has been in no small part thanks to Erling Haaland, who will pose a significant threat to the Bees.
"He is a goal machine who will break records," said Frank. "They provide him with the best possibilities to score so it is about trying to stop the source.
"We have never gone into a game without belief of being capable of winning. It's going to be unbelievably difficult against potentially the best team in the world."