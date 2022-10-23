W﻿e asked for your views following Hearts' 4-3 defeat by Celtic...

Frank: They will be an even better team when key players come back from injury. The Celtic game showed up the inadequacies of the referee who was awful

N﻿orman: Hearts played well with more belief than recently. Going toe to toe with the champions on our own ground is what we expect as a minimum. They delivered here

C﻿olin: for once we turned up, but not good enough to turn up as it's old firm...but the defensive frailties are so so evident still, I have hands over eyes every time Sibbick is on ball, first Celtic goal fortunate with deflection, Gordon fumbled third, Forrest when came on should have stopped Celtic well up park for fourth goal but he made no attempt at all