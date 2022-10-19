Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits it would be "ideal" for the futures of Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos - whose deals end in the summer - to be resolved before the World Cup. (Scottish Sun), external

Van Bronckhorst is happy with the development of Turkey left-back Ridvan Yilmaz, who has only made two starts since joining Rangers in the summer, and does not expect him to go out on loan. (Scottish Sun), external

Van Bronckhorst has allayed injury concerns over Rangers captain James Tavernier. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Former Rangers coach Michael Beale has rejected speculation around Van Bronckhorst by saying "you have to be very careful about that". (Herald), external