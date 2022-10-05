Kyle Walker looks set to miss Manchester City's Champions League match against Copenhagen on Wednesday.

The right-back was forced off with a knock during City's 6-3 thrashing of Manchester United on Sunday.

Midfielder Rodri missed the derby with a calf problem, but will be assessed ahead of the Group G game at Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola said at his pre-match news conference on Tuesday: "We will train this afternoon and we will know exactly.

"Rodri feels better and I think Kyle is out, but we will wait for the training session."

