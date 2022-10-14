Douglas Luiz says his “love” for Aston Villa was pivotal in his decision to sign a new deal.

The 24-year-old had been linked with a move to Arsenal during the summer transfer window after the London club tabled offers for his services.

But after signing a long-term deal – with no details over the length of the contract disclosed by Villa – Luiz said: “I’m so happy in this club and I love this club. I love the people here, the staff and the players.

“I’m so comfortable here and I’m so happy. This club opened the door for me when I came to England to play in the Premier League. I'm so happy because I'm staying here and my choice is here."