The annual Brighton and Hove Albion fans forum takes place on Thursday at 19:00 BST at Amex Stadium.

Host Johnny Cantor will be joined by head coach Roberto de Zerbi and dDeputy chairman Paul Barber who will be answering questions from a live audience before the new season kicks off on Saturday.

Tickets are free but have to be ordered beforehand via the club website.

If you cannot make it you can pose a question via email sussexsport@bbc.co.uk but priority will be given to those in attendance.