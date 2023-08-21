Full-time: Crystal Palace 0-1 Arsenal

Arsenal secured a hard-earned win in their first away league game of the season as Martin Odegaard's penalty proved enough for victory with 10 men at Crystal Palace.

Odegaard converted when Eddie Nketiah was fouled by Palace keeper Sam Johnstone after the break but Takehiro Tomiyasu was dismissed for two contentious bookings with a quarter of the fixture remaining.

Palace rallied and applied late pressure but the Gunners visibly took joy in defending their lead and duly saw out seven minutes of added time, prompting manager Mikel Arteta to punch the air after securing this tricky three points.

Were you at the match or did you follow it from home?

Palace fans - let us know your thoughts on the game here

How did you rate the side's performance, Arsenal fans?

Follow all the reaction here