Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope returned from his post-season finger surgery to feature in their pre-season friendly against Chelsea, and manager Eddie Howe was "delighted" to have the England international back in goal for the Magpies.

"Delighted to get him back," Howe said. "He had a problem with his dislocated finger and we knew we had to get it operated on. He had last week off to help it recover. Those saves at the end were like Nick of old."

New signing Sandro Tonali also played in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea, with questions about his body language no concern for Howe.

He added: "People are different, Miggy [Miguel Almiron] smiles every day. What I know is that he’s happy inside."