'Hector wanted longer Pittodrie stay'

Centre-half Michael Hector, who will face Aberdeen for Charlton Athletic in Saturday's friendly, says he would have liked to have stayed longer with the Dons in 2014 before his loan spell at Pittodrie was cut short by then parent club Reading. (Press & Journal), external

Declan Gallagher, who has moved from St Mirren to Dundee United, has revealed that manager Jim Goodwin apologised for selling him to the Paisley club last year when they were both with Aberdeen, saying he was too hasty to judge the 32-year-old central defender. (Daily Record), external

