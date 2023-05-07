Kettlewell backs Van Veen for player of year after 'brilliant' season

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell says Kevin van Veen has “handled himself brilliantly” amid transfer speculation as he backed the striker to be in contention for the Premiership player of the year award.

Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Reo Hatate are expected to be among the leading contenders when the nominations are announced by PFA Scotland in the coming days.

But Kettlewell reckons Van Veen - who took his goal tally to 25 for the season in Saturday's win over Kilmarnock - deserves to be in the running.

"If I was a player I would vote for him,” he said. “But I'm not in control of any of that stuff. I think he's had a brilliant season, not just his goalscoring.

"It's about how he approaches it every single week. You have to pitch his personal achievements up against most in the division.

"It's great that at Motherwell we've got a striker that everybody is talking about. He had a moment in the first half where he chops inside with a Cruyff turn after the ball came down with snow on it. That was pretty amazing as well."

Van Veen’s scoring exploits could see the 31-year-old, who has a year left on his contract, move on this summer but Kettlewell insists the speculation has not affected the Dutchman's form.

"We all know what he's capable of but sometimes it's not just about the player, it's about the person,” he added.

“I thought he handled himself absolutely brilliantly. There's plenty of hype and talk about him and it's very easy to think the players are like robots and can keep just churning it out. I'm more delighted with the person today than the player.”