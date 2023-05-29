Exciting times lie ahead for Arsenal despite being beaten to the Premier League title by Manchester City, according to BBC Radio London's Phil Parry.

He told BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast: "84 (points) is a great tally but it's because of the nature of how they didn't quite hang on to the lead they had that it's disappointing.

"New contracts for young and exciting players, prospects about bringing players in - I think they now know that they can trust Mikel Arteta and the project and plans that exist.

"You think that Edu, Arteta and Josh Kroenke between them as a triumvirate seem to have a plan and that plan is starting to reap rewards."

The Gunners registered their highest Premier League points tally since their invincible side of 2003-4 but a sharp dip in form during April saw them surrender an eight-point lead held over Pep Guardiola's champions.

"What they're going to have to do is to deliver some success but this is a massive step forward for Arsenal," added Parry.

"For me the big thing is there's an atmosphere and connection between the fan base and players and that's brilliant.

"That collective positivity is an intangible you cannot put a price on. They've only been beaten by an absolute machine to the title."

