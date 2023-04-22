Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton: What Hodgson said

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson, speaking to Match of the Day, says: "It was a tough game, we expected it to be. We knew they are very well drilled and have a clear plan and how they want to play and we knew they would ask a lot of questions of us.

"For long parts it did make the game a war of attrition and after our last three games it's not easy for the players to want to play that game, but it gave me as much satisfaction. I've seen moments where we could lose games like that in the past.

"The back four and goalkeeper were superb throughout.

"Six games is a lot of games, 18 points to play for and it would be bitterly disappointing if our game falls apart, I want to win some of those games.

"If you had said to me when I walked through the door we well get enough points to keep in the Premier League on goal difference I would've accepted that, that was the goal. So now we have 37 points and I'm not going to be satisfied with that. We've taken 10 points from the last four, what's stopping us from taking points in the last six games."