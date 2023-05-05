Jamie McGrath has scored in each of Dundee United's last three league games, netting what proved to be the winner each time.

The 26-year-old Irish midfielder had an underwhelming first half of the season, like so many of the Tannadice squad, but he is flourishing under Jim Goodwin, who signed him for St Mirren back in January 2020.

McGrath still has a year to run on his contract at Wigan Athletic, who are on their way back down to League One, but if he and Goodwin can help steer United away from relegation trouble then there must be a good chance of the two being reunited again next term.

The last player to score in four consecutive top-flight appearances for United? That would be Johnny Russell in February 2013.