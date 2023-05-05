The "passion" showed by Antony in the 1-0 defeat to Brighton last night is his "strength", says Manchester United manager Eric ten Hag.

The Brazil forward reacted angrily after not being awarded a foul during the second half and kicked out at Alexis Mac Allister before squaring up to Seagulls captain Lewis Dunk.

Ten Hag dismissed concerns about the winger's aggression, saying: "I think his passion is his strength.

"Of course, until a certain level you have to control it. But you need passion and desire to win your games and to win battles in the game.

"It's true that it is very strong with him. He is very ambitious. As I say, don't go over the top, stay focused on your game and what the game needs. If he is doing that, he is a great player."

Since his arrival from Ajax last summer Antony has been trusted consistently by Ten Hag, starting 19 of the 21 Premier League matches he has been available and largely keeping Jadon Sancho out of the side.

However he has been criticised for a lack of goal threat, scoring four league goals and assisting just once.

Ten Hag though continues to believe in the man he won two Eredivisie titles with at Ajax, saying: "I think the improvement in his performances is quite obvious and clear."