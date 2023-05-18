Emery confirms that Phillipe Coutinho is out for the remainder of the season, but everybody else is available for the match.

As Villa try and secure a European spot for next season, Emery says it is his "everyday motivation" to try and do so.

On facing opponents Liverpool, he said: "Playing against Liverpool in Liverpool always was, always is and always will be very very difficult and a challenge."

Asked whether Aston Villa's improvement in defence will help against third-top scorers Liverpool, he agreed his side have improved and are "going to try and stop them and the big power they have."

On whether he is concerned about losing players if they miss out of Europe, he said he will "not think about it now" and added: "It is not in my mind to let some players leave if we think they are very important to us."