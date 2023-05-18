Emery on European motivation, keeping players and fan excitement
- Published
Nicola Pearson, BBC Sport
Unai Emery has been speaking to the media before Aston Villa's Premier League match against Liverpool on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Emery confirms that Phillipe Coutinho is out for the remainder of the season, but everybody else is available for the match.
As Villa try and secure a European spot for next season, Emery says it is his "everyday motivation" to try and do so.
On facing opponents Liverpool, he said: "Playing against Liverpool in Liverpool always was, always is and always will be very very difficult and a challenge."
Asked whether Aston Villa's improvement in defence will help against third-top scorers Liverpool, he agreed his side have improved and are "going to try and stop them and the big power they have."
On whether he is concerned about losing players if they miss out of Europe, he said he will "not think about it now" and added: "It is not in my mind to let some players leave if we think they are very important to us."
On the excitement from fans for the future, he said it is important to be "balanced" in emotion and added since he has been at the club they "are being in good connection with the owner, the workers, the players and we are trying to practice a lot and feel confidence and improve everyday."