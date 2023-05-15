Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is moving towards a "brilliant" first season in charge, says former Chelsea and Everton winger Pat Nevin.

United won 2-0 at home to Wolves on Saturday and now know six points from their final three matches will guarantee Champions League qualification.

"It wasn't that comfortable but United don't care at this point in time," said Nevin on Radio 5 Live's Football Daily Podcast.

"In the wider sphere you look at it - they're in a cup final, they've won a cup final, and they're now on the cusp of a top-four finish.

"It'll turn out to be, I think, for Ten Hag a brilliant season if they can get these next two wins."

Nevin also heaped praise on youngster Alejandro Garnacho, who raced away to score the second goal late on in his first appearance since sustaining an ankle injury in March.

"A lot of players did look tired. There was a lack of spark there," he added.

"Sancho (was) very, very quiet. Antony tends to do the same thing every time. The intelligence and the calmness when he (Garnacho) was away, lots of other players make a mess of it in that point in time - Garnacho didn't.

"He knew exactly what he was doing. He was calm and made sure he created the space and what a lovely moment."

Did you know?

All three of Alejandro Garnacho’s Premier League goals this season have come as a substitute, while overall Manchester United have 11 goals via substitutes in 2022-23, only netting more in 2017-18 (12).

Manchester United have now kept a clean sheet in six successive Premier League games at Old Trafford, their longest such run within a single campaign since March 2010 (run of seven).

Manchester United have now won 20 Premier League games this season and 38 in all competitions, their most in a single campaign since 2010-11 (39).

