Harry Poole, BBC Sport

While David Moyes rightly had complaints over the awarding of Crystal Palace's penalty, he rightly admitted the hosts were deserving of their victory in a thrilling match at Selhurst Park.

Tomas Soucek's threat from set-pieces kept the Hammers in the contest, the midfielder twice getting his head to corners to set up Antonio and Nayef Aguerd after firing in the opener himself.

But in open play they were second-best against a lively Palace and it means there is still work to do to secure Premier League survival.

The gap to the bottom three remains five points before the rest of the weekend's fixtures - although following Saturday's early kick-off the Hammers had played the same number of games as the sides below them.

They must now look to earn results against the two Manchester clubs before resuming their bid for Europa Conference League glory against AZ Alkmaar, as Moyes' side aim to finish a difficult season on a high.