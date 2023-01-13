'It's been a nice change' - Newell aims to grow Hibs' feelgood factor

The tin hats have been put away for now, the rollickings have ceased, and an atmosphere of enthusiasm has broken out at the Hibs training ground this week.

The reason? A much-needed win over Motherwell last week, which was preceded by nine defeats in 11 games.

Now midfielder Joe Newell and his team-mates are focused on building on growing the feelgood factor by making it back-to-back victories when Dundee United visit Easter Road on Saturday.

“It’s been a nice change, to be honest," said Newell. "It’s been a good week and we want to carry it on, keep improving and maintain that.

"It just breeds confidence, winning. It gives you that feelgood factor around the place and the energy and enthusiasm has been up.

“You win, everybody just comes in in a better mood. There’s no ‘full stop meetings’ as the gaffer calls it where lads are just sitting there with the tin hats on thinking they’re going to get hammered for a mistake.

“It’s just a good feeling around the place."