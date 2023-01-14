Celtic 1-0 Kilmarnock: Analysis

Martin Dowden, BBC Sport Scotland

If Derek McInnes can instil this type of performance in his side consistently, then they will quickly rise up from 11th in the league table.

So much of what they produced was spot on, other than the most crucial bit, finding the back of the net.

They had chances, good ones, but just couldn't convert. A desire to engage Celtic further up the pitch at times, and give their opponents no time to settle into their rhythm, worked well. Their performance was outstanding.