Kent on Beale's style, knowledge and trust

Rangers winger Ryan Kent says manager Michael Beale's philosophy is "something every player would want to buy into" after starring in the comeback win against Kilmarnock.

Kent scored Rangers' second in the 3-2 victory at Rugby Park and was picked out by Killie boss Derek McInnes as the key player in the match.

Kent was full of praise for Beale after the match when he spoke to RangersTV., external

"The manager has played a pivotal part in my career, coming through the youth system at Liverpool firstly, so there is a good trust between us," he said.

"Obviously, the way he implements his style and philosophies into the team, it is something every player would want to buy into as he is very knowledgeable.

"It is just important we keep playing the way we want to play and keep stacking the wins up."

Kent joined Beale in lamenting Rangers' trait of conceding the first goal - but says the players are now confident their playing style will overcome any setbacks.

"That (conceding) has probably happened more often than it should in recent weeks," added Kent.

"It is something we have dealt with, and the manager reiterates that we have to keep maintaining our own style and the goals will come eventually.

"It is important for me to keep getting in those areas, getting shots away and the more shots you have on target, the more likely it is to go in, so I am pleased to score."