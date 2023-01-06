Leandro Trossard is a "great player" but Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi says he has not been in top form since returning from the World Cup.

The Belgium forward came on as a substitute in his country's first two World Cup matches before starting their final group game of a dismal campaign.

Trossard has featured three times for Albion since returning from Qatar but was left on the bench for the midweek 4-1 victory at Everton, with teenage striker Evan Ferguson scoring on his first Premier League start, having come on for Trossard against Arsenal.

"I preferred Ferguson against Everton but Trossard is a great player," said De Zerbi. "I want him at 100% of his possibilities. For the moment, I haven't seen him at his best after a busy World Cup."

As well as 18-year-old Ferguson, Irish midfielder Andrew Moran, 19, also made his Premier League debut as a substitute at Everton, but De Zerbi insists any youngsters who play in Saturday's FA Cup tie at Middlesbrough will be selected on merit.

"I don't want to give players a 'gift' by playing them," he added. "If we can achieve a result with younger players, great.

"There are no gifts at this level. If you are able to play and are good enough, I will give you the chance."