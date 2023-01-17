Newcastle United are looking at signing Chelsea's England midfielders Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 22 and 26, as well as 29-year-old Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech this month. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

The Magpies have joined Leicester City in the race for Fiorentina and Argentina forward Nico Gonzalez, but the Serie A club will not let the 24-year-old go for less than £40m. (TuttoMercatoWeb), external

Newcastle and Everton are holding talks over signing Bayer Leverkusen's 21-year-old Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie, who has also been linked with Tottenham. (Football Insider), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Tuesday's full gossip column